White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $200,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $333.81 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.22 and a 200-day moving average of $361.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

