White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $4.42 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Unity Software accounts for 1.2% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth $9,335,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth $2,581,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth $342,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 19.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $940,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 50,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $7,601,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,902,632 shares of company stock worth $320,235,726. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of U opened at $146.88 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.99.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

