White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $8.64 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 2.3% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,186,000 after purchasing an additional 703,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 114,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 351,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 99,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.11. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $124.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.