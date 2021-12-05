White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 374.2% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 89,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 70,798 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,868,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.2% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 547,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after buying an additional 56,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

