Wolf Group Capital Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after buying an additional 1,319,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after buying an additional 600,151 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,598,000 after buying an additional 546,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,256,000 after buying an additional 254,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.78 and its 200 day moving average is $139.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

