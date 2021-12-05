Wolf Group Capital Advisors Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.0% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 34,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,042,000 after buying an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA opened at $322.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $316.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $344.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

