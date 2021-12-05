Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 1,057 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up about 8.0% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned about 0.70% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $14,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 197.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $353.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.52. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.88 and a 12 month high of $371.26.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

