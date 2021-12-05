Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 3,548 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URI. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.30.

NYSE URI opened at $332.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.94.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

