WP Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

WP Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after acquiring an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,672,000 after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 356,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

NYSE CLX opened at $168.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.74 and its 200-day moving average is $170.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.