WP Advisors LLC Purchases 1,385 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.5% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 140,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.97. The company has a market capitalization of $303.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.19.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

