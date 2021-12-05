WP Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

WP Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 53.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after buying an additional 2,118,800 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Allstate by 7,723.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 209.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,465 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Allstate by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after purchasing an additional 944,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after buying an additional 597,373 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $102.44 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

