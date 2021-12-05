Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches Market Cap of $3.04 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $3.04 billion and $156.44 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for about $554.50 or 0.01124811 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00057269 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,124.25 or 0.08366109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00060798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00079241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,125.63 or 0.97623634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002561 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,475,430 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.