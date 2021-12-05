XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

XSPA opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. XpresSpa Group has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 150.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XpresSpa Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XpresSpa Group news, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $28,532.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Weinstein sold 63,000 shares of XpresSpa Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $90,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,175,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 540,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,520,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 354,721 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XpresSpa Group (XSPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.