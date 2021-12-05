YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.510-$2.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YETI. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 target price on YETI in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.89.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.25.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,099,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,122 shares of company stock worth $9,348,664. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YETI stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,276 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of YETI worth $81,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

