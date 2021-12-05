Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.10)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $100.0-102.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.22 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.

Shares of YEXT traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. 2,086,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69. Yext has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.90.

In other news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $320,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $292,430.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,174.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,211. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Yext by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Yext by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 47,471 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Yext by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

