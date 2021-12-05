YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) Hits Market Cap of $45,854.86

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. YFIVE FINANCE has a market capitalization of $45,854.86 and approximately $95,064.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00004122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00040730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.74 or 0.00240952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Profile

YFIVE is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,577 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFIVE FINANCE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YFIVE FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

