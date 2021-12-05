Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Down to $13.40

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.40, but opened at $12.98. Youdao shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 7,524 shares traded.

DAO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of -0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,075,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 351,305 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 541,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 289,501 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,720,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,813,000 after purchasing an additional 230,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

