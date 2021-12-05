Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Brokerages expect that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. American Public Education posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,981,000 after purchasing an additional 168,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 729,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 221,076 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $392.35 million, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. American Public Education has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $39.19.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

