Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will post $7.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.22 million and the highest is $8.30 million. BrainsWay reported sales of $7.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $28.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 million to $29.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $34.91 million, with estimates ranging from $33.35 million to $36.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWAY shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrainsWay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of BWAY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.09. 43,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,007. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. BrainsWay has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $116.63 million, a P/E ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in BrainsWay in the second quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 2.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 211,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 71.6% in the second quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 514,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 214,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 10.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

