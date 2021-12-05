Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Field Trip Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 254,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,013. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Field Trip Health has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth about $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

