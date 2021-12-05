Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. ManTech International reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ManTech International by 29.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,153,000 after purchasing an additional 390,227 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ManTech International by 108.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,113,000 after purchasing an additional 114,342 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in ManTech International by 32.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 463,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 112,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ManTech International by 1,007.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.00. 163,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,707. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $101.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

