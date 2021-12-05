Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will report sales of $155.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.52 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year sales of $639.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $638.93 million to $640.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $685.61 million, with estimates ranging from $673.75 million to $697.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MediaAlpha.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

In related news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $32,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,279 shares in the company, valued at $886,672.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $87,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,004. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAX opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

