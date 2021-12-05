Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post $14.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.47 million to $15.30 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $7.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $45.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.68 million to $46.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $85.07 million, with estimates ranging from $71.89 million to $115.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,291 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 72,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. 560,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,424. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $471.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.85. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

