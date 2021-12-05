Zacks: Analysts Expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.33 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will announce sales of $60.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.40 million and the lowest is $60.26 million. Aterian reported sales of $41.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year sales of $244.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.75 million to $244.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $271.88 million, with estimates ranging from $271.86 million to $271.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aterian.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

ATER stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Aterian has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $218.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc acquired 1,468,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $11,323,677.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATER. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aterian by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the third quarter worth about $32,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 28.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 26.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

