Zacks: Analysts Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to announce $3.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.71 billion. Ball reported sales of $3.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $13.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $13.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $16.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

BLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

Ball stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $93.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,471,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,780. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.51. Ball has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ball by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 787,825 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ball by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,998 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.