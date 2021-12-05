Zacks: Analysts Expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. City Office REIT posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

CIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:CIO opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $735.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in City Office REIT by 57.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.