Zacks: Analysts Expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.43 Million

Analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to report $69.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.85 million to $70.19 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $44.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $292.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $295.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $326.88 million, with estimates ranging from $319.27 million to $339.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.72.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,799,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,761,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,483,000 after acquiring an additional 50,311 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after acquiring an additional 97,673 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIIV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.23. 331,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,268. The stock has a market cap of $620.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

