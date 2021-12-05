Zacks: Analysts Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

RPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of RPM traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $93.52. The stock had a trading volume of 571,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average of $87.11. RPM International has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $99.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

