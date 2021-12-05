Zacks: Analysts Expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lion Electric.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million.

LEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEV traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,784. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lion Electric (LEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.