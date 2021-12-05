Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $323.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will announce sales of $323.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $316.33 million to $327.95 million. Alkermes posted sales of $280.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 42.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Alkermes by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 61.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alkermes by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

