Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of LNT stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.94. 1,535,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,405. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,021,000 after buying an additional 4,575,097 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at $63,041,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 44.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,377,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,549,000 after buying an additional 732,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after buying an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 246.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after buying an additional 426,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

