Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Amedisys reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

Shares of AMED stock traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.32. 428,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,442. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $133.62 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.