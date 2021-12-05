Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.15). Bandwidth posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 207.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAND. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.85.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $67.09 on Thursday. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $196.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.64.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,661 shares of company stock valued at $133,324 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 25,694 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 33.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 22.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 564.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.