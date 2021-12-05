Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $8,363,236.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,165 shares of company stock valued at $40,000,984 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

BR traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.67. 590,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.37. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 55.05%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

