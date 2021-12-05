Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to Announce -$0.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to post ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.39). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported earnings per share of ($0.90) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($3.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 710,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth approximately $5,899,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 454,252 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth approximately $4,132,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 391,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

