Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94. Kadant posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $9.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total value of $439,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total value of $5,542,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,910 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 63.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 162,525 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,356,000 after acquiring an additional 62,053 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 43,243 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 4.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 31,788 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 4.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAI stock traded down $5.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.35. The company had a trading volume of 23,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,781. Kadant has a 52 week low of $129.27 and a 52 week high of $240.47. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.98 and a 200 day moving average of $199.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 15.29%.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

