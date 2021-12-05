Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.79 Million

Analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) will post $120.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.16 million and the highest is $121.40 million. Momentive Global reported sales of $100.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full-year sales of $447.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $447.25 million to $447.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $533.93 million, with estimates ranging from $518.79 million to $555.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $403,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $89,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,119 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $1,362,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $2,406,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $8,230,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $4,638,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $2,662,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNTV traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $18.91. 1,561,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,148. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.29. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

