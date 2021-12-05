Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. Orthofix Medical reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other news, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek acquired 1,670 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $52,003.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberley A. Elting acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,730 shares of company stock valued at $236,962. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,644,000 after acquiring an additional 153,677 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 196.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 126,839 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 86.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $3,934,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 33.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 295,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.24. The company had a trading volume of 107,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,218. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $597.09 million, a PE ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $48.50.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

