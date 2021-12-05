Zacks: Brokerages Expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Forte Biosciences.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FBRX shares. Truist Securities downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. FBR & Co. cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Forte Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

FBRX stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. 446,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,377. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $7.26.

In related news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,279,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,863.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 26.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.