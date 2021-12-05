Zacks: Brokerages Expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Griffon posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.02 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

GFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Griffon by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

