Zacks: Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

INDB traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.87. The company had a trading volume of 166,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.03. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $8,906,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Independent Bank by 29.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Independent Bank by 7.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $642,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

