Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce sales of $472.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $476.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $468.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $422.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 330.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $154.02. 819,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,816. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

