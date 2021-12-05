Zacks: Brokerages Expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will announce sales of $18.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.12 million to $25.28 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $52.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $81.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.42 million to $88.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $147.84 million, with estimates ranging from $89.59 million to $178.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MGNX shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 700,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,140,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 665.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 581,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,302. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. MacroGenics has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.09.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

