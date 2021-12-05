Zacks: Brokerages Expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Post $0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,808,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,602,000 after acquiring an additional 190,888 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,411,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,936,000 after purchasing an additional 143,153 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,318. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Earnings History and Estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

