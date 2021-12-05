Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will report sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.94 billion and the highest is $3.97 billion. Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $15.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.03 billion to $16.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.88. 5,346,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

