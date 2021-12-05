Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $889.75 Million

Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report sales of $889.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $880.77 million and the highest is $900.00 million. Trimble reported sales of $829.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

In related news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $4,738,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,345 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,989. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

TRMB traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.77. 2,032,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,388. Trimble has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

