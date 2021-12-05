Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) to Sell

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Itamar Medical Ltd is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development, marketing and sales of diagnostic products based on its proprietary PAT(TM) platform technology. The company’s product pipeline consists of WatchPAT(TM) the at home sleep apnea test for respiratory sleep disorder diagnosis and EndoPAT(TM), device for testing endothelial function and assessing the risk of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical Ltd is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

ITMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.37.

NASDAQ ITMR opened at $30.65 on Friday. Itamar Medical has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $493.77 million, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.32). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 23.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 301,119.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after buying an additional 301,119 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the third quarter valued at about $6,052,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the third quarter valued at about $3,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

