Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KGI Securities cut ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.30.

ASE Technology stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 186,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 215,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

