Zacks Investment Research Lowers Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CFLT. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.96.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $72.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.70. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $4,217,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,238,672 shares of company stock worth $106,784,299.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422,939 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,357,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

