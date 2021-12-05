Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

Shares of FRBA opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Bank has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 106.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Bank by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Bank by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in First Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

